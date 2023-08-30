Menu

Politics

Voters head to polls Oct. 2 in Quebec City as byelection called for Jean-Talon riding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2023 6:05 pm
Ballot boxes are shown at a polling station in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, on election day in Quebec. View image in full screen
Ballot boxes are shown at a polling station in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, on election day in Quebec. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Voters in the Quebec City-area riding of Jean-Talon will head to the polls on Oct. 2 to pick a new member of the provincial legislature.

Premier François Legault formally triggered a byelection on Wednesday, about six weeks after the Coalition Avenir Québec’s Joëlle Boutin announced she was quitting politics in July.

The Coalition has announced it will put up Marie-Anik Shoiry as its candidate, facing off against Pascal Paradis of the Parti Québécois, whose party has been climbing in the polls in the Quebec City area.

Left-leaning Québec solidaire will run Olivier Bolduc, who finished second to Boutin in last year’s provincial election and has run for the party four times.

The Quebec Liberals will run Élise Avard-Bernier in a riding that was a stronghold for the party until 2019 when Boutin captured it in a byelection.

With the vacancy, the Coalition Avenir Québec currently holds 89 seats in the legislature, followed by the Liberals at 19, QS with 12 and the PQ with three, with one Independent.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

