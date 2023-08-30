Calls for collaboration to address homelessness ring out in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

More calls for support to contend with Saskatoon’s homeless population and those with complex needs were sent out Wednesday to try and spur more action from the Saskatchewan government.

A letter was given the green light at Saskatoon City Council to be sent to the Ministry of Social Services calling for ways to reduce housing and support barriers for homeless people.

This followed a report from the Saskatoon Fire Department highlighting the number of encampments in the city, as well as the resources going into assisting and responding to those encampments.

A letter was also sent by the Board of Police Commissioners last week to the provincial government, saying there’s an urgent need for facilities and supports for people with complex needs.

Mayor Charlie Clark clarified the difference between the letter sent from the board compared to the one that was talked about at council.

He said the police commissioners letter speaks to people with complex needs, adding the letter being sent based off the fire department doesn’t necessarily touch on those individuals, but more broadly those who cannot get access to housing.

The United Way of Saskatoon and Area showed support for these letters and wanted to highlight some of the services working in Saskatoon that could use some additional support.

Sheri Benson is the CEO of United Way of Saskatoon and Area and said the issues regarding people with complex needs in the city is critical, noting there are communities and neighbourhoods that are struggling.

“I think we’re feeling that we’re not doing enough, that the problem might be getting worse,” Benson said.

She says it will take more than one organization to solve these problems.

“It won’t be one government that solves it, it won’t be one neighbourhood, it won’t be the police force. It really will be people around the table bringing the resources and skills they have and then going together.”

This has been a message echoed across Saskatoon. An event held back in June at the Hilton Garden Inn had several community organizations and first responders speak to the issues revolving around homelessness and addictions in the city, the main theme being there needs to be more collaboration.

Benson said an emergency response in communities is always needed to address homelessness.

“Because it doesn’t matter who you are, tomorrow could bring you something very different in your life.”

She said there are many reasons why someone may end up without a home, but said the only solution is a permanent, safe, affordable place to call home.

She highlighted the Journey Home program, which is managed by Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service, noting it’s a program they support.

“One of the priorities of Journey Home is to get chronically homeless individuals with mental health and substance use challenges into housing, and provide an ongoing support system.”

“Thanks to this unique program, dozens of people each year leave the streets and return to being housed in an environment where they receive the support they need to remain in their home and a part of the community,” Benson added.