Police commissioners’ letter to Sask. government states ‘urgent need’ for complex needs help

Saskatoon’s board of police commissioners is calling for support from the provincial government, saying there is an urgent need for facilities and supports for people with complex needs.

The matter will be discussed during Thursday’s board of police commissioners meeting, along with the response the board received from the province.

A letter was sent from the board on June 8 to Minister of Health Paul Merriman, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Everett Hindley and Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky, noting a 2022 annual report showed a concerning trend in the city.

“In 2022, calls for outreach assistance surpassed all other calls for service. Outreach requests include housing issues, wellbeing checks, counselling, public safety, mental health, and medical assistance,” the letter read.

It said the Community Support Program (CSP) has seen a “significant increase” in the number of people sleeping in encampments, parks, building vestibules and public sidewalks.

The CSP is made up of five community support officers and one supervisor, but the letter said 14 per cent of the total calls (which was 2,630 calls involving 3,105 people) required the help of the Saskatoon Police Service.

The board said police resources are being used to address complex needs, but officers often don’t have any place to take people and end up releasing these people back into the community without any support.

It recognized that there are discussions underway between the City of Saskatoon and the province to try and find solutions and create a co-ordinated approach, but said they needed to stress the urgency of this work.

“Our community immediately requires additional stabilization beds. Alongside these facilities we need permanent supports to address the complex needs that so many individuals, children and families in our community are experiencing. We are concerned that another winter without these supports will further escalate these issues in our community.”

Hindley and Makowsky responded to the letter with their own on July 19, saying they were committed to finding solutions to address those issues with partners.

The province said addressing addictions, mental health and homelessness is complex, noting that it often takes several ministries and organizations working together to make sure people receive services when and where they need them.

The majority of the letter consisted of the province talking about the work and funding already designated to help address homelessness and mental health issues.

“In partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority, efforts are underway to add more than 150 addictions treatment spaces that include virtual outpatient services, day treatment, detox/withdrawal management, inpatient addictions treatment and recovery services,” the province’s response read.

It noted that there is more to do, and that the province will work with the board and other partners.