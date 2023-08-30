Menu

Traffic

Rockslide on Highway 97 still cutting Okanagan in half

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 4:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Drone view of rockslide on Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C.'
Drone view of rockslide on Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C.
A drone view of the rockslide on Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C., that's effectively cut the Okanagan in half.
Motorists in the Okanagan will have to wait until at least Thursday to hear any news regarding Monday’s rockslide that has buried part of Highway 97.

Located just north of Summerland, the large slide has forced motorists travelling between Kelowna and Penticton to take lengthy detours.

Click to play video: '3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland'
3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland

DriveBC says all four lanes are closed, a geotechnical assessment is in progress and the next update will be Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8 a.m.

Drone video of the slide shows large cracks in the rocks alongside the highway. Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for more information.

The rockslide is between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park. On Tuesday, the ministry said the slide left around 3,000 cubic metres of material on the road.

Motorists looking to travel between the Central Okanagan and the South Okanagan will have to use Highway 97C, 5A, 3 or 33.

Click to play video: 'More blasting along Highway 97 near Summerland'
More blasting along Highway 97 near Summerland

This is the third time this year that slides have buried part of Highway 97 near Summerland.

In mid-May, part of a silt bluff south of Summerland, at Lakeshore Drive South, collapsed onto Highway 97. That slide was around 120 metres long.

Then, three weeks later on June 6, another landslide occurred near the same location.

Traffic was impacted for weeks by those slides, with the road finally being fully reopened on July 26.

Click to play video: 'More blasting at Highway 97 slide site near Summerland'
More blasting at Highway 97 slide site near Summerland

 

More on Canada
