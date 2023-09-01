What’s open and closed on Labour Day in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

It might be a good idea to stock up on things before Labour Day.

Most major grocery and retail stores in Guelph will be closed on Monday.

That includes Walmart, Stone Road Mall and Canadian Tire.

The LCBO will be closed on Labour Day. Beer Store locations on Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway North will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some drug stores will be open on Monday.

City hall, libraries, recreation and community centres, Sleeman Centre and River Run Centre will be closed.

All Guelph splash pads and wading pools will be open except the one at Northview Park, which is closed for maintenance.

During the week of Sept. 4, garbage collection will occur one day later.

All offices regulated by either the provincial or federal government, including banks and the post office, will be closed.

All Guelph Transit routes on Monday will operate as an on-demand service except for Route 99, which will run every 30 minutes.

GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule.