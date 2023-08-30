Tractor trailer collision along Hwy. 401 in Clarington leaves 2 lanes closed: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two lanes along Highway 401 in Clarington are closed after a collision involving tractor trailers, police say.

In a tweet at around 12:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred along Highway 401 at Highway 115 in Clarington.

Officers said two tractor trailers collided. One was carrying canned goods, while the other was hauling wood products.

Photos of the collision showed items spilled across the highway, and severe damage to a truck.

Officers said one driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

According to police, two left lanes are closed on the westbound side of Highway 401 at Highway 115.

