Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Tractor trailer collision along Hwy. 401 in Clarington leaves 2 lanes closed: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 12:41 pm
Only minor injuries were reported after two tractor trailers collided along Highway 401 in Clarington, OPP says. View image in full screen
Only minor injuries were reported after two tractor trailers collided along Highway 401 in Clarington, OPP says. OPP / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two lanes along Highway 401 in Clarington are closed after a collision involving tractor trailers, police say.

In a tweet at around 12:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred along Highway 401 at Highway 115 in Clarington.

Officers said two tractor trailers collided. One was carrying canned goods, while the other was hauling wood products.

Photos of the collision showed items spilled across the highway, and severe damage to a truck.

Officers said one driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

According to police, two left lanes are closed on the westbound side of Highway 401 at Highway 115.

Advertisement
More on Canada
OPPCollisionOntario Provincial Policehighway 401claringtonHwy 401Tractor Trailer Collisionhighway 4115tractor trailers collide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices