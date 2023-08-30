Menu

Fire

Winds in B.C.’s Interior affecting wildfire fight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2023 12:45 pm
B.C. wildfires: Lightning sparks new wildfires on Vancouver Island
While parts of B.C. are receiving some much-needed rain to help in the wildfire fight, severe thunderstorms have brought hundreds of lightning strikes. Eighteen new wildfires were sparked on Vancouver Island in a less than 24 hour period. Kylie Stanton reports.
Several major wildfires continue to burn out of control in British Columbia’s Interior, where forecasted rain had been hoped to dampen blazes in parts of the Central Okanagan and the Shuswap.

But Environment Canada data shows neither Kelowna’s airport nor Salmon Arm recorded measurable precipitation Tuesday, after initial predictions called for possible rain and thunderstorms in the evening.

The weather station at Kelowna International Airport did observe light rain Tuesday night at 6 p.m. and Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. but reported no precipitation otherwise.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 29

The recent weather pattern did bring stronger winds, which forced Central Okanagan Emergency Operations yesterday to expand its evacuation alert for the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Residents of West Kelowna’s Glenrosa and Westbank neighbourhoods have been asked to be ready to evacuate on short notice, along with owners of a number of properties at the Westbank First Nation north of Highway 97.

Environment Canada says winds in Kelowna have picked up, reaching 17 kilometres per hour Tuesday night and 15 km/h Wednesday morning, with gusts reaching 28 km/h at 4 a.m.

B.C. wildfires: Lightning sparks new wildfires on Vancouver Island

Meanwhile, the recent storms brought some rainfall to parts of the Fraser Canyon, with Lytton recording 1.6 millimetres of precipitation Tuesday and light rain falling Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

However, the nearby Kookipi Creek wildfire continues to burn, forcing the closure of Highway 1 just north of Boston Bar.

There are 418 active wildfires across the province as of this morning, with 188 classified as out of control. More than 30 have been sparked in the past 24 hours, mostly sparked by lightning in coastal regions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.

Environment CanadaBC WildfireBC wildfiresBCBC Wildfire ServiceBC InteriorBC windsBC Interior WildfiresBC Interior windsBC winds wildfire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

