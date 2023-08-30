Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe signs multi-year contract extension

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The 42-year-old was named Maple Leafs head coach on Nov. 20, 2019, and has posted a 166-71-30 regular-season record over that time.

However, Toronto has yet to translate that success to the post-season.

The Maple Leafs beat Tampa Bay in six games earlier this year to earn its first playoff series win since 2004 before going on to lose to the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers in the next round.

Signing Keefe to an extension is another key piece of off-season business done for new Leafs general manager Brad Treliving, who signed star centre Auston

Matthews to a four-year US$53-million extension last week.

Story continues below advertisement