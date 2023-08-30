Novelist and writer to join the Winnipeg Public Library system

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s public library system is welcoming a new addition to its staff.

Susie Moloney will join the team as the library’s new writer-in-residence for the 2023 to 2024 season, a role described as one that provides free consultation to emerging and established writers of all genres across the province.

Moloney, according to the city, has been in the field of writing and publishing for the last three decades and is an award-winning author, including her 1997 novel A Dry Spell. She is also a filmmaker and has worked in television.

Prior to joining Winnipeg Public Library, she served as a writer-in-residence at Edmonton Public Library in 2020.

“Everyone’s voice has value and deserves to be heard,” Moloney said. “I have been lucky enough to have champions, people who read my work, helped me to refine it, and became cheerleaders as I made my way. I would like to give that to others.”

Moloney is expected to start her role on Oct. 2, and hold the position until April 30, 2024.