Environment

New Brunswick to consider climate change in its forest-management strategy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2023 11:38 am
New Brunswick Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland says climate risk information has been incorporated for the first time into long-term strategy and management in the province's forest management. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Hina Alam. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland says climate risk information has been incorporated for the first time into long-term strategy and management in the province's forest management. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Hina Alam. ROY
The New Brunswick government says that for the first time it is considering the risks of climate change in the province’s long-term forest-management strategy.

Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland told reporters today that climate change is expected to accelerate the decline of balsam fir.

He says that to protect those trees the province will plant a mixture of white, black, and red spruce, along with smaller amounts of white, red, and jack pine.

Holland says the government will dedicate more areas for conservation but keep economic benefits of forests in view.

He says the province has been increasing maple syrup production and advancing the interests of private woodlot owners, among other strategies, to reap more benefits from the forest sector.

New Brunswick exports $2.8 billion per year in forestry products, and the industry contributes $1.5 billion annually to the province’s economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.

New BrunswickClimateConservationforestryMike Hollandmaple syrup productionBalsam firforest-management strategy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

