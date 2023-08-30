Menu

Canada

Load of 5 million bees falls off truck in Burlington, police issue warning

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 8:45 am
A large load of bees fell off a truck in Burlington on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A large load of bees fell off a truck in Burlington on Wednesday. Halton Regional Police / Twitter
Halton Regional Police issued a warning on Wednesday after a load of five million bees fell off a truck.

Police said the load of bees can be found along Guelph Line just north of Dundas Street.

An image from Halton police shows several boxes spilled onto the side of the road.

Officers are warning passing vehicles to close their windows and pedestrians to avoid the area until the bees have been cleared.

Police also thanked bee keepers who went to the area to assist with the cleanup.

There is no word on how the truck lost its load of bees.

