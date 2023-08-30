Load of 5 million bees falls off truck in Burlington, police issue warning

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police issued a warning on Wednesday after a load of five million bees fell off a truck.

Police said the load of bees can be found along Guelph Line just north of Dundas Street.

An image from Halton police shows several boxes spilled onto the side of the road.

Officers are warning passing vehicles to close their windows and pedestrians to avoid the area until the bees have been cleared.

Police also thanked bee keepers who went to the area to assist with the cleanup.

There is no word on how the truck lost its load of bees.

Thanks to the bee keepers who have arrived on scene to assist with the cleanup. Much appreciated.

We ask residents continue to avoid the area as the cleanup is expected to take some time. https://t.co/vfQraOriAe — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 30, 2023