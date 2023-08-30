Parts of Hwy 401 in Bowmanville blocked both ways due to major crash

The Ontario Provincial Police say some eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 401 were closed in Bowmanville following a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday.
Police said a tractor-trailer hauling steel and three other passenger vehicles were involved in a crash.
One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Two left westbound lanes are closed from Liberty Street to Bowmanville Avenue and one eastbound left lane is closed from Bowmanville Avenue to Liberty Street, police said.
More on Toronto
Comments