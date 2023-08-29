Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Traffic

Motorcyclist taken to Toronto trauma centre after crash

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 9:43 pm
Toronto police said part of Old Weston Road was briefly closed after a crash on Aug. 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police said part of Old Weston Road was briefly closed after a crash on Aug. 29, 2023. Global News
A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after a crash in Toronto on Tuesday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Rogers Road for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Paramedics told Global News the collision came around 5 p.m. They said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Old Weston Road was briefly closed from Watt to Kane avenues. It reopened around 8:30 p.m.

