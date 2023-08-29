Motorcyclist taken to Toronto trauma centre after crash

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after a crash in Toronto on Tuesday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Rogers Road for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Paramedics told Global News the collision came around 5 p.m. They said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Old Weston Road was briefly closed from Watt to Kane avenues. It reopened around 8:30 p.m.