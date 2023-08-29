Union representing civil workers across Manitoba says strike vote possible

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing civil servants across Manitoba may vote on a strike after stalled negotiations on the issue of wages.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees Union (MGEU) says the provincial government offered a two-per cent annual wage increase for four years. The union represents 11,000 civil workers.

Responding to the government’s offer, MGEU’s bargaining committee said it wasn’t enough to keep up with inflation.

This comes after employees with Manitoba Public Insurance walked out of their jobs on Aug. 28, following their own labour and contract dispute. Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government had recently reached an agreement to end a strike by liquor and lottery workers.

The ongoing labour troubles come on the heels of a provincial election set for Oct. 3.