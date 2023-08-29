Menu

Canada

Union representing civil workers across Manitoba says strike vote possible

By Talha Hashmani The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2023 8:42 pm
Kyle Ross is the president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union. The union represents thousands of civil servants across the province and is planning to vote on another strike.
Kyle Ross is the president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union. The union represents thousands of civil servants across the province and is planning to vote on another strike. Global News file
The union representing civil servants across Manitoba may vote on a strike after stalled negotiations on the issue of wages.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees Union (MGEU) says the provincial government offered a two-per cent annual wage increase for four years. The union represents 11,000 civil workers.

Responding to the government’s offer, MGEU’s bargaining committee said it wasn’t enough to keep up with inflation.

This comes after employees with Manitoba Public Insurance walked out of their jobs on Aug. 28, following their own labour and contract dispute. Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government had recently reached an agreement to end a strike by liquor and lottery workers.

The ongoing labour troubles come on the heels of a provincial election set for Oct. 3.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

