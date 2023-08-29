SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

B.C. wildfires: Evacuation alert expanded for parts of West Kelowna due to wind

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 6:46 pm
A map showing evacuation alerts (yellow) and orders (red) in the West Kelowna area due to the McDougall Creek wildfire. View image in full screen
A map showing evacuation alerts (yellow) and orders (red) in the West Kelowna area due to the McDougall Creek wildfire. Emergency BC
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says it’s expanding an evacuation alert for parts of West Kelowna because of increased winds.

The two-week-old McDougall Creek wildfire is still listed as being out of control and is currently sized at 12,634 hectares, the same size it was on Sunday.

According to Emergency Operations, the increased winds are creating an increase in fire risk.

Areas now under the expanded evacuation alert are the Glenrosa and Westbank neighbourhoods plus part of Westbank First Nation. A map is available online.

“Area residents can expect to see an expanded presence of firefighters and trucks in the area,” Emergency Operations said.

“West Kelowna fire crews are joined by 33 additional firetrucks from Peachland to Armstrong.”

Emergency Operations says BC Wildfire has taken the precautionary measure of directing additional aerial and ground support resources to monitor for new or increased fire activity in the area.

Earlier Tuesday, Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches for the Fraser Canyon and South Thompson regions.

The forecast for the Central Okanagan on Tuesday was mainly cloudy with southwest winds of 20 to 40 km/h in the afternoon, along with a high of 28 C.

The evening forecast was calling for a 40 per cent chance of overnight showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

Also Tuesday, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations downgraded an evacuation order for West Kelowna Estates.

