More federal funding is coming to University of Guelph researchers

Researchers at the University of Guelph are going to receive more federal funding.

The university announced on Tuesday that its researchers will receive more than $20.4 million in new funding from the federal government. The funds will cover research in things like artificial intelligence, wildfire, and Indigenous self-determination.

This is part of $960 million in new funding to over 4,700 researchers that is aimed to support researchers, infrastructure, and emerging scholars.

In a statement by the federal government, the funding, administered through a variety of programs, will go toward acquiring the modern tools researchers need for their work, inspiring and training the next generation of scientists and researchers, supporting the work of researchers, and breaking down barriers to ensure an inclusive research community that is truly reflective of Canada’s diversity.

Here is the breakdown of the funding:

$16 million from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council

$1.9 million from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

$1.1 million from the Canada Foundation for Innovation through its John R. Evans Leaders Fund

$1 million from the Canada Research Chairs program

$420,000 in Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships

Dr. Rene Van Acker, U of G’s interim vice-president of research, said in a statement that “this vital investment will facilitate future and innovation by University of Guelph researchers.”