Crime

High-risk sex offender released, expected to live in Winnipeg

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 1:21 pm
Winston George Thomas.
Winston George Thomas. Winnipeg Police Service
A high-risk sex offender is expected to live in Winnipeg after his release from Headingley Correctional Centre, police caution.

Winston George Thomas, 46, was released from prison Tuesday after a 13.5-month stint for six counts of violating a probation order. He’s considered high risk to re-offend in a sexually violent manner against women and girls despite participating in programming behind bars.

Thomas’s previous convictions include sexual assault, breaking and entering and committing sexual assault, aggravated assault, assault, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, resisting arrest, assault by choking or suffocating, and numerous breaches of probation and recognizance orders.

Thomas was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and multiple women, all of whom were strangers to him.

The 46-year-old is subject to supervised probation until August 2025, including orders not to consume drugs or alcohol, to abide by a curfew, and to participate in programming as directed by a probation officer.

He is also under a lifetime weapons ban.

Anyone with information about Thomas can call the Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeHeadingley Correctional CentreWinnipeg sex offenderWinston George ThomasWinnipeg sex crimesManitoba sex offender
