Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 29

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 11:45 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Aug. 29
Sunshine with possible smoky haze — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, Aug. 29, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Travel delays, an award-winning Prince Albert screenwriter, and Canadian Open Champion Nick Taylor.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

What to do if weather emergencies or travel advisories impact your trip

Jamie Milton with Uniglobe Carefree Travel talks about what you can do if your trip has been impacted due to weather conditions.

She said that cancellations could happen if you haven’t left yet but added that people who have already left on their trip could face more interruptions.

Milton said these types of events can always happen and people should be prepared.

What to do if weather emergencies or advisories impact your trip

Prince Albert screenwriter’s film qualifies for 32 festivals around the world

Robyn Campbell is an award-winning screenwriter from Prince Albert and spoke about her short film, Pivot.

She said this is a coming-of-age tale, noting it’s based on her childhood friend’s experience.

Campbell also spoke about her experience getting into film, saying she didn’t know how to become a writer or how to get into the industry.

PA screenwriter’s film qualifies for 32 festivals around the world

Canadian Open Champion Nick Taylor talks about Drive for Kids campaign and season so far

PGA Tour Player Nick Taylor was at The Willows in Saskatoon for the Synergy 8 Drive for Kids Campaign.

Taylor is the first Canadian golfer since 1954 to take home the Canadian Open.

He spoke about his season so far, as well as the campaign that’s raising money for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

Nick Taylor talks about Drive for Kids campaign and season so far

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 29

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 29
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsPGAGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSynergy 8Uniglobe Carefree TravelPivotRobyn Campbell
