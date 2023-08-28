Small modular reactors in Saskatchewan met with questions, concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Earlier this month, Federal Minister of Energy and National Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced $74 million in funding for Saskatchewan to support the development of a small modular reactor (SMR) in the province.

In a news release, the federal government said we need to significantly increase the amount of non-emitting energy that we use to power our homes, businesses and industries.

“SMRs represent a new field of innovation in nuclear technology,” Wilkinson said. “One that has the potential to provide abundant non-emitting power and disperse economic activity and growth.”

SaskPower will be in charge of the SMR development in the province. Since joining the National SMR Action Plan in 2020, the company has engaged in discussions on land purchasing and discussions with community members around the two likely sites of operation, located in Elbow and Estevan.

Scott McGregor, spokesperson for the company, said people are curious to understand this new technology.

“We are certainly hearing some concerns, but probably the most that we are hearing is questions,” McGregor said.

“People want to know more about the project, more about the Canadian nuclear industry and how its regulated.”

The Saskatchewan Environmental Society (SES) has some concerns of its own, revolving around three subjects: timeline, cost and waste management.

The $74 million in funding is aimed towards pre-engineering work and technical studies, environmental assessments, regulatory studies and community and Indigenous engagement.

SaskPower has selected the GE-Hitachi BWRX-300 for potential deployment in Saskatchewan by mid-2030, subject to a final decision on whether to pursue one reactor or four by 2029.

Peter Prebble sits on the board of directors with SES and believes there are better was to allocate the funding to address green energy needs in a timelier manner.

“There is a real urgency to reducing greenhouse gas emissions here in Saskatchewan and the world.” Prebble said.

“This is going to be a slow, expensive process to build that could easily take until 2035 and we don’t have that kind of time.”

SES believes the investment could have been steered towards other projects like wind, solar or hydro.

Another issue is the levels of nuclear waste that are produced during the reaction process. SMRs utilize the same nuclear reactions as large-scale nuclear reactors.

Uranium is the main ingredient for SMR fuel. It induces nuclear fission reactions. Fission occurs when neutrons are accelerated into atoms, splitting them and producing large amounts of energy.

Once the fuel rods have been used up, they have to be disposed of carefully, due to the bundles still being highly radioactive.

“It (SaskPower) owes it to the people of Saskatchewan to be very clear on how the high-level radioactive waste, medium-level radioactive waste and low level are going to be handled.”

McGregor said that Canada has a good record of nuclear energy, and that includes nuclear waste management.

“There’s very strict regulations in terms of how you manage waste and also what constitutes waste and the different levels of it and the proper storage and disposal processes that are appropriate to whatever level of waste you are working with.” McGregor said.

McGregor is encouraging anyone with questions, comments or concerns to reach out to SaskPower through their website.