Motorcyclist dead after collision in Caledon: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 4:36 pm
One person is dead after a collision in Caledon, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Sunday, just after 4 p.m., officers received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle on The Gore Road, between Healey Road and Mayfield Road.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle — a 25-year-old — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, The Gore Road was closed for several hours between Mayfield Road and Healy Road due to the investigation.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

