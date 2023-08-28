Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario chiefs unanimously oppose province’s Greenbelt land swap

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2023 3:10 pm
Ontario First Nation chiefs are demanding Doug Ford's government return land to the Greenbelt that the province removed for development. A sign marks an entry point into the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve, part of Ontario's Greenbelt , Monday, May 15, 2023,. View image in full screen
Ontario First Nation chiefs are demanding Doug Ford's government return land to the Greenbelt that the province removed for development. A sign marks an entry point into the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve, part of Ontario's Greenbelt , Monday, May 15, 2023,. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario First Nation chiefs are demanding Doug Ford’s government return land to the protected Greenbelt that the province removed for development.

The Chiefs of Ontario have voted unanimously in an emergency meeting to oppose the land swap.

They say the deal violates the Williams Treaties that were settled in 2018.

The chiefs say they were not consulted on the land swap that involves land on their territory.

Earlier this month, the auditor general found the Ford government gave preferential treatment to certain land developers when it decided to remove 7,400 acres in 15 different areas of the Greenbelt, while adding 9,400 acres elsewhere, in order to build homes.

Ford has said he has done nothing wrong in the fiasco that has embroiled his government since last year.

Advertisement
Related News
Doug FordOntario politicsFord governmentGreenbeltOntario greenbeltChiefs of OntarioGreenbelt ControversyGreenbelt land swap
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices