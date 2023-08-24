Ontario Green Party leader calls for public inquiry into Greenbelt land removals

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner called Thursday for a public inquiry into Greenbelt land removals, saying the resignation of a top political staffer is a start, but it’s far from the end.

A report this month from the auditor general found that developers who owned 15 sites of land that the Progressive Conservative government removed from the protected Greenbelt area last year now stand to see those properties rise in value by $8.3 billion.

Bonnie Lysyk found that developers who had access to Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark’s chief of staff at an industry event wound up with 92 per cent of the land that was removed from the Greenbelt for housing.

Schreiner said Thursday that the report answered some questions, but raised even more.

“People want transparency, they want accountability, and they want to know the truth and the only way that we’re going to get that level of transparency and accountability is through an independent public inquiry, so the public can see the evidence themselves, so they can hear the testimony directly from those involved,” Schreiner said at a press conference.

Story continues below advertisement

“The people of Ontario deserve to know how wealthy insiders could hand over an envelope that led to government policy decisions with windfall profits of $8.3 billion going to a handful of wealthy elite speculators.”

But Premier Doug Ford’s office quickly shot down the idea of a public inquiry.

“No,” a spokesperson wrote when asked if the premier would consider calling one.

Meanwhile, the RCMP said Wednesday they have started to look into the matter, weighing whether to launch an investigation by evaluating information sent over by the Ontario Provincial Police. The provincial force had been assessing information for months and turned the potential case over to the Mounties to avoid any perceived conflicts of interest.

News of the potential police probe came a day after Ryan Amato resigned as Clark’s chief of staff, saying he is confident he acted appropriately but that he didn’t want to be a distraction to the government’s work of getting housing built.

But the NDP pointed Thursday to a reference in the auditor general’s report to a second staffer, saying it raises more questions and makes Clark’s assertions that he did not know the process was being controlled by Amato even more unbelievable.

All but one of the 22 Greenbelt sites considered for removal – 15 were ultimately selected – were brought forward by Amato instead of the team of civil servants he struck for that purpose, Lysyk found.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those 22 sites, Amato said nine were brought to his attention by developers or their representatives and five were identified by a deputy chief of staff who was working on a review of municipal official plans, Lysyk wrote.

NDP municipal affairs critic Jeff Burch said Ontarians need more information.

“Who was this staffer that had a role in carving up five parcels of the Greenbelt?” he wrote in a statement. “What was their role?”

Clark’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.