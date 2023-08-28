Hurricane Franklin: Latest track keeps it south of Atlantic Canada but rain still coming

Send this page to someone via email

Forecasters with the Canadian Hurricane Centre say Franklin has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane but modelling suggests its track will remain “well south of Atlantic Canada.”

“The right-hand turn we have been anticipating has begun and should continue in the short-term before Franklin begins to accelerate northeastward,” the centre wrote in a Monday afternoon update.

As of mid-day Monday, Franklin was 1,900 kilometres south-southwest of Halifax.

The hurricane centre noted that ocean waves generated by the storm are still likely to reach the coast of Nova Scotia on Wednesday, and Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, which could result in dangerous surf and rip currents.

As well, some moisture from Franklin could feed into a separate system that is expected to bring significant rainfall over parts of Eastern Canada mid-week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is also keeping an eye on tropical storm Idalia, in what’s being called an “above normal” hurricane season.