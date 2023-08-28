Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Hurricane Franklin: Latest track keeps it south of Atlantic Canada but rain still coming

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Officials monitoring conditions as heavy rainfall forecasted for N.S.'
Officials monitoring conditions as heavy rainfall forecasted for N.S.
Saturday was another rain-filled day for many parts of Nova Scotia, as Environment Canada is projecting up to 70 millimetres in some parts of the province. As Vanessa Wright reports, officials are keeping a close eye on how the weather is shaping up as hurricane Franklin edges closer towards the Atlantic.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Forecasters with the Canadian Hurricane Centre say Franklin has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane but modelling suggests its track will remain “well south of Atlantic Canada.”

“The right-hand turn we have been anticipating has begun and should continue in the short-term before Franklin begins to accelerate northeastward,” the centre wrote in a Monday afternoon update.

As of mid-day Monday, Franklin was 1,900 kilometres south-southwest of Halifax.

The hurricane centre noted that ocean waves generated by the storm are still likely to reach the coast of Nova Scotia on Wednesday, and Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, which could result in dangerous surf and rip currents.

As well, some moisture from Franklin could feed into a separate system that is expected to bring significant rainfall over parts of Eastern Canada mid-week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is also keeping an eye on tropical storm Idalia, in what’s being called an “above normal” hurricane season.

Click to play video: 'N.S. launches hurricane preparedness awareness campaign'
N.S. launches hurricane preparedness awareness campaign
WeatherhurricaneTropical stormHurricane SeasonCanadian Hurricane CentreAtlantic Canada WeatherHurricane Franklintropical storm franklinIdaliaTropical Storm IdaliaHurricane Idalia
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices