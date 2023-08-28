Warm, late-August temperatures prompt city to take steps to keep vulnerable Edmontonians cool

Send this page to someone via email

With warm weather forecasted for Edmonton for the final days of August, the city has activated its “extreme weather response” protocols in an effort to help all citizens keep cool.

The extreme weather response took effect at 10 a.m. Sunday and will remain in effect until at least Wednesday night.

“During extreme heat conditions, the key health risks involve dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” the city said in a news release. “The extreme heat response in Edmonton is focused on expanding access to water and cool indoor spaces for respite.

“It is also important for Edmontonians to know how to prepare and what to watch for during extreme heat, such as symptoms of heat illness.”

While Environment and Climate Change Canada has not issued a heat warning for Edmonton, the weather agency has forecast highs of 28 C on Monday, 30 C on Tuesday and 28 C on Wednesday. ECCC is also forecasting highs of at least 25 C for the Edmonton area each day until Sunday.

To ensure all Edmontonians who need it have help staying cool, the city has set up water bottle-filling stations that attach to fire hydrants at:

-Bissell Centre (105A Avenue and 96th Street)

-Boyle Street Community Services (105th Avenue and 102nd Street)

-Central McDougall and Queen Mary Park (109th Avenue and 107th Street)

-Kinistinâw Park (102nd Avenue and 96th Street)

-Sheriff Robertson Park (82nd Street and 112th Avenue)

-Stanley A. Milner Library (102A Avenue in front of Churchill Square)

-Unity Square (104th Avenue and 119th Street)

-Beverly Heights (118th Avenue between 33rd Street and 34th Street)

-the Clareview Transit Station (west of 139th Avenue)

-Mosaic Centre (65th Street and 132nd Avenue)

-Niginan Housing Ventures (12340 Fort Rd.)

-Parkdale Plaza (118th Avenue and 82nd Street)

-118th Avenue and 97th Street

-Lauderdale Park (11199 129th Ave.)

-McIntyre Park/Old Strathcona Farmers Market (10310 83rd Ave.)

-Millwoods Transit Centre (Hewes Way and 25th Avenue)

-Southgate Transit Centre (111th Street and 50th Avenue)

-Butler Park (15715 Stony Plain Rd.)

-Callingwood (17740 69th Ave.)

-167th Street and 100th Avenue

The city said there are other water bottle-filling stations at transit centres and LRT stations. All offer round-the-clock access to potable water.

In addition to the water stations, the city said peace officers will carry water bottles to hand out to vulnerable Edmontonians in need.

“Anyone needing a break from the heat may go to any open city facility or library,” the city said.

“Available indoor space will vary depending on the size of the facility, but even facilities without enough indoor space to accommodate people will plan to provide bottled water.”

The city also issued a reminder not to leave children or pets inside parked vehicles and recommended people who work outdoors take regular breaks in a cool spot.

If Edmontonians see someone who appears to be in distress because of the heat, they should call 911 if it’s an emergency or 211 for the crisis diversion team.