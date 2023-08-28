Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate 3rd homicide in Brandon, Man.

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 11:29 am
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is dead after a stabbing in Brandon’s downtown Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police say they came across a man suffering from stab wounds in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue. Around the same time, 911 received a call regarding a possible stabbing in the area.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The incident marks Brandon’s third slaying of 2023.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.

Click to play video: 'Brandon police arrest man in connection with SnapChat luring investigation'
Brandon police arrest man in connection with SnapChat luring investigation
StabbingBrandonBrandon PoliceManitoba homicideBrandon CrimeBrandon homicideBrandon Man.brandon stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices