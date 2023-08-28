Police investigate 3rd homicide in Brandon, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a stabbing in Brandon’s downtown Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police say they came across a man suffering from stab wounds in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue. Around the same time, 911 received a call regarding a possible stabbing in the area.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The incident marks Brandon’s third slaying of 2023.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.