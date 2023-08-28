Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Aug. 28

Send this page to someone via email

Labour Day long weekend activities, and making progress on the 2023 harvest.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Aug. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Enjoying last days of summer over the Labour Day long weekend

Summer is drawing to a close with the last long weekend coming up and kids getting ready to go back to school.

From picnics to exploring the night sky, there are a variety of activities to do on the Labour Day long weekend.

Blogger Maygen Kardash looks at fun things to do on the Labour Day long weekend to enjoy the last few weeks of summer.

Harvest progressing, producers deal with drought conditions

Another dry year in Saskatchewan has many farmers across the province getting their crop off early.

Crop extension specialist Mackenzie Hladun looks at the progress producers are making in getting the 2023 crop in the bin.

Hladun also looks at the impact recent perception is having on the drought conditions in parts of the province.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 28

Hot end to August — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Aug. 28, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.