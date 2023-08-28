Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Aug. 28

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 10:57 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Aug. 28
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Aug. 28.
Labour Day long weekend activities, and making progress on the 2023 harvest.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Aug. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Enjoying last days of summer over the Labour Day long weekend

Summer is drawing to a close with the last long weekend coming up and kids getting ready to go back to school.

From picnics to exploring the night sky, there are a variety of activities to do on the Labour Day long weekend.

Blogger Maygen Kardash looks at fun things to do on the Labour Day long weekend to enjoy the last few weeks of summer.

Enjoying last days of summer over the Labour Day long weekend

Harvest progressing, producers deal with drought conditions

Another dry year in Saskatchewan has many farmers across the province getting their crop off early.

Story continues below advertisement

Crop extension specialist Mackenzie Hladun looks at the progress producers are making in getting the 2023 crop in the bin.

Hladun also looks at the impact recent perception is having on the drought conditions in parts of the province.

Harvest progressing, producers dealing with drought conditions

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 28

Hot end to August — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Aug. 28, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 28
AgricultureCropsHarvestSaskatchewan AgricultureGlobal News Morning SaskatoonLabour DayMaygen Kardash
