Relative shot in head by flare gun in Ontario town, man arrested: police

Police in a small Ontario town say a 72-year-old man was arrested after a family member was shot in the head with a flare gun over the weekend.
Officers dispatched to the 200 block of 9th Street in the town of Hanover on Friday at around 10 a.m. after a shooting had been reported, according to a release from local police.
They say when the officers reached the scene, a 55-year-old man from Hanover was found injured. He was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The officers soon learned that an ongoing dispute between family members resulted in one man shooting a relative in the head with a flare gun at close range.
Police did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the two men but did say there is not concern for public safety.
A 72-year-old man from Hanover was arrested by officers at the scene and has been charged with attempted murder.
Hanover, which has a population of around 7,700 people is located about 100 kilometres north of Kitchener.
Police say they are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call 519-364-2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
- Florida’s DeSantis booed at Jacksonville vigil after racially-motivated shooting
- Two children killed by father in apparent murder-suicide, Quebec provincial police say
- Online sextortion cases targeting Montreal teens on the rise, police say
- Police lay attempted murder charge in connection to University of Waterloo stabbings
Comments