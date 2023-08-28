Menu

Crime

Relative shot in head by flare gun in Ontario town, man arrested: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 11:05 am
Police in a small Ontario town say a 72-year-old man was arrested after a family member was shot in the head with a flare gun over the weekend.

Officers dispatched to the 200 block of 9th Street in the town of Hanover on Friday at around 10 a.m. after a shooting had been reported, according to a release from local police.

They say when the officers reached the scene, a 55-year-old man from Hanover was found injured. He was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers soon learned that an ongoing dispute between family members resulted in one man shooting a relative in the head with a flare gun at close range.

Police did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the two men but did say there is not concern for public safety.

A 72-year-old man from Hanover was arrested by officers at the scene and has been charged with attempted murder.

Hanover, which has a population of around 7,700 people is located about 100 kilometres north of Kitchener.

Police say they are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call 519-364-2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsOntario. NewsOntario ShootingHanover OntarioHanover crimeHanover man arrestedHanover Ontario flare gun shootingHanover shooting
