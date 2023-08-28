Relative shot in head by flare gun in Ontario town, man arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in a small Ontario town say a 72-year-old man was arrested after a family member was shot in the head with a flare gun over the weekend.

Officers dispatched to the 200 block of 9th Street in the town of Hanover on Friday at around 10 a.m. after a shooting had been reported, according to a release from local police.

They say when the officers reached the scene, a 55-year-old man from Hanover was found injured. He was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers soon learned that an ongoing dispute between family members resulted in one man shooting a relative in the head with a flare gun at close range.

Police did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the two men but did say there is not concern for public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

A 72-year-old man from Hanover was arrested by officers at the scene and has been charged with attempted murder.

Hanover, which has a population of around 7,700 people is located about 100 kilometres north of Kitchener.

Police say they are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call 519-364-2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).