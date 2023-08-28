London, Ont. man faces charges in North American internet luring investigation

See more sharing options

A London, Ont., man is facing child pornography charges in relation to an internet luring investigation, according to police.

The investigation was initiated by two American law enforcement agencies, including the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office in New York state and the Department of Homeland Security, in May.

In late June, members of the London Police Service were made aware of the ongoing investigation involving a London man.

On Wednesday, a man was arrested and members of the internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Cherokee Road.

Officers say a number of electronic devices were seized and evidence of suspected child pornography was located on the devices.

A 58-year-old London man has been charged with unlawfully possessing child pornography and unlawfully accessing child pornography.

The man is scheduled to re-appear in London on Sept. 21.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.