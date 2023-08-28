MPI workers walk out Monday in Manitoba labour dispute

Send this page to someone via email

One Manitoba strike has been resolved, but another is just beginning.

As of Monday morning, 1,700 members of the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union (MGEU) have walked out on their jobs at Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) across the province.

The job action comes on the heels of a six-week contract dispute between Manitoba liquor workers, also represented by MGEU, and another Crown corporation, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

MGEU president Kyle Ross told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the union had hoped to bargain with MPI over the weekend in an attempt to resolve the dispute — which, like the liquor strike, centres around employee pay — but said the employer wouldn’t talk.

“We’re open and ready for it — it’s up to them,” Ross said.

"We've indicated we're ready to try to bargain a deal. They just haven't come forward with anything for us to actually have a discussion on."

Ross said the walkout includes unionized workers from a wide range of positions at the Crown corporation.

“There’s 1,700 workers — that’s from the call centre, estimators, adjustors, IT folks. … It’s a large corporation with a vast group of workers. All the service centre reps will be out as well.”

In a statement Saturday, MPI said its comprehensive offer would provide unionized employees with guaranteed 17 per cent increases over four years, and they’ve also offered to go to binding arbitration to resolve the dispute over general wage increases.

The union, however, has described the wage offer as not being a true 17 per cent increase because it includes one-time payments as well as some non-wage items.

“It’s a frustrating situation,” Ross said. “We would much rather try to bargain.

“The employer final-offered us and then came with a little bit sweeter offer, but they’re mischaracterizing the deal, and we just want to bargain a fair deal. We’d much rather be working.”

MPI said it has plans to continue service through the strike, including keeping its contact centre open for reporting personal injury claims, non-drivable collision claims and total theft claims.

Specific details on which MPI services will remain open during the strike are available on the insurer’s website.