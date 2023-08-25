MPI workers set to strike if no deal reached by Monday morning, union says

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) workers are set to go on strike if a deal can’t be reached over the weekend.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU), which represents the 1,700 workers, served the corporation with a strike notice Friday, indicating that the entire membership intends to walk out as of 7:30 a.m., Monday if no deal is in place.

The union, which says its bargaining committee would prefer to avoid a strike, remains open to ongoing talks over the weekend. It announced a week ago that the MPI employees it represents had rejected the province’s latest offer and voted in favour of a strike mandate.

The potential strike comes after positive news for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries workers — also represented by MGEU — who have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified on the weekend, will see employees back at Manitoba liquor stores Monday.

