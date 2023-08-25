Menu

Politics

MPI workers set to strike if no deal reached by Monday morning, union says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 1:07 pm
Manitoba Public Insurance building View image in full screen
Manitoba Public Insurance building in Winnipeg. Shane Gibson/Global News
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) workers are set to go on strike if a deal can’t be reached over the weekend.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU), which represents the 1,700 workers, served the corporation with a strike notice Friday, indicating that the entire membership intends to walk out as of 7:30 a.m., Monday if no deal is in place.

The union, which says its bargaining committee would prefer to avoid a strike, remains open to ongoing talks over the weekend. It announced a week ago that the MPI employees it represents had rejected the province’s latest offer and voted in favour of a strike mandate.

The potential strike comes after positive news for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries workers — also represented by MGEU — who have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified on the weekend, will see employees back at Manitoba liquor stores Monday.

Click to play video: 'MPI prepares for strike after workers reject latest offer'
MPI prepares for strike after workers reject latest offer
