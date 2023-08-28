Menu

World

U.K. air traffic control ‘technical issue’ causes travel disruptions

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 28, 2023 8:39 am
Click to play video: 'New software tracks planes in real time worldwide'
New software tracks planes in real time worldwide
WATCH ABOVE: New software tracks planes in real time worldwide – Apr 2, 2019
Britain’s National Air Traffic Service (NATS) was forced to restrict the flow of aircraft on Monday as it works to address a technical issue, it said, with airlines and airports warning of delays and cancellations.

“We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault,” a spokesperson said, adding that UK airspace was not closed.

Earlier Scottish airline Loganair said on social media site X, previously known as Twitter, that there had been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems, warning international flights may face delays.

Airports including London Luton and Birmingham said they were working to understand the impact and the timescale in which normal operations could resume, while British Airways also said it was working closely with NATS to understand the impact.

Click to play video: 'Wanted: Air traffic controllers in Atlantic Canada'
Wanted: Air traffic controllers in Atlantic Canada

Dublin Airport said the air traffic control issues were resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of the Irish capital and advised passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline in advance.

Trending Now

Several passengers took to social media to say they were stuck on planes on the tarmac waiting to take off on what is a busy travel day due to Monday’s public holiday in parts of Britain.

One Reuters witness being held on the tarmac at Budapest said their pilot told passengers that they faced an 8-12 hour delay.
— Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Mitch Phillips; Editing by Louise Heavens, Jason Neely and Alison Williams

© 2023 Thomson Reuters

