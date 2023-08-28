Cattle killed in weekend barn fire in Arthur

Some cattle died in a barn fire over the weekend in Arthur.
In a tweet on Saturday, the Wellington North Fire Service said crews responded to a barn fire on Line 12 between Sideroad 3 and Wellington Road 14.
The fire department said the barn contained approximately 300 cattle before it collapsed.
Officials did not report any other injuries.
The cause of the fire and estimate of damage are still under investigation.
