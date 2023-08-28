Cattle killed in weekend barn fire in Arthur

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some cattle died in a barn fire over the weekend in Arthur.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Wellington North Fire Service said crews responded to a barn fire on Line 12 between Sideroad 3 and Wellington Road 14.

The fire department said the barn contained approximately 300 cattle before it collapsed.

Officials did not report any other injuries.

The cause of the fire and estimate of damage are still under investigation.