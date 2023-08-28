Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cattle killed in weekend barn fire in Arthur

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 28, 2023 7:38 am
Mount Forest fire station. View image in full screen
Mount Forest fire station. Wellington North Fire Services/Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some cattle died in a barn fire over the weekend in Arthur.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Wellington North Fire Service said crews responded to a barn fire on Line 12 between Sideroad 3 and Wellington Road 14.

The fire department said the barn contained approximately 300 cattle before it collapsed.

Trending Now

Officials did not report any other injuries.

The cause of the fire and estimate of damage are still under investigation.

More on Canada
Wellington CountyCattlebarn fireArthurArthur fireBarn Fire ArthurWellington North Fire Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices