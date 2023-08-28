Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

Records broken but heat warnings continue in B.C. with wildfire fight ongoing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2023 12:16 pm
B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 27
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Persistent heat is expected to continue in parts of British Columbia on Monday as the province continues to battle almost 400 active wildfires.

Environment Canada says several communities in northern B.C. are facing heat warnings, with daily high temperatures predicted to reach in excess of 30 degrees.

Communities currently under a heat warning include Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Tumbler Ridge and Terrace.

According to Environment Canada data, Fort Nelson is expected to reach 32 C again today after breaking its historic high temperature for Aug. 27 at 32.4 C.

Historic daily high temperature records were also broken Sunday at Fort St. John (28.8 C) and Terrace (30.2 C), with the heat expected to reach or exceed 30 degrees in those communities today.

Wildfire impacts on farms and ranches

Wildfire smoke has also led to large swaths of British Columbia being placed under air quality advisories, which cover Metro Vancouver, much of Vancouver Island and communities such as Whistler, Kamloops, Kelowna, Golden, Fernie, Quesnel, Prince George and Smithers.

Firefighters had said that they were anticipating potentially more challenging weather conditions this week after last week brought heavy rainfall to the Okanagan and Shuswap regions, helping crews turn the corner on a number of major blazes.

Residents of the Shuswap region who were forced from their homes by a destructive wildfire just over a week ago will soon learn the fate of their properties.

Monitoring the Grouse Complex firefight

Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, says staff would start reaching out to residents on Monday. He told a briefing Sunday that the estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire is unchanged at 131, with another 37 sustaining damage.

Sutherland said the regional district is planning to open a resiliency centre in Salmon Arm to support displaced residents “now and well into the future.”

As of Monday morning, the Bush Creek East blaze remained one of B.C.’s “wildfires of note,” which are considered highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.

Environment CanadaBC weatherBC WildfireBC heatBush Creek East wildfireBC temperature recordsBC heat warningsEnvironment Canada heat warningsBC record temperatures
© 2023 The Canadian Press

