Rotary Kingston hosts second annual pickleball tournament

The Rotary Club of Kingston held its second annual pickleball tournament for Rotary on Sunday.

The fast-growing game drew a crowd, and all for a good cause.

“This is a wonderful way to raise money, because it’s fun. People like to come out, we’ve even had people who registered and got COVID and said, ‘Well just keep my registration fee,'” said Peter Burrell, who is known as “Pickleball Pete” and organized the tournament, while also serving as Rotary Kingston’s director of international services.

The sport combines some aspects of tennis, ping pong and racquetball.

While it may be popular with an older crowd, make no mistake, the sport is physical and competitive. So much so, in fact, that they added a novice division this year, to allow people to play more for fun.

“We found that most of the players last year wanted to play in a social level, an intermediate level, so this year we added an extra division,” said Burrell.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a rotary event without raising money for various causes, both local or otherwise.

“RKY Camp, Camp Merrywood, Boys and Girls Club, Easter Seals. We also give a lot of money to Loving Spoonful,” he added.

Funds were raised mainly through the $40 entry fee, but rotary also put on a 50/50 draw as well as raffling off some experiences that were donated. By noon, Burrell said things were looking good.

“All of that means that we’re likely going to make around $6,000 towards the rotary club today,” added Burrell — something that made Novice Division medalist Allan Dunlop smile.

“Well, I mean, that’s why I’m in rotary. It’s just an incredible organization,” he said.