B.C. limiting Ozempic refills amid supply issues

British Columbians living with Type 2 diabetes will have to make more frequent trips to their doctor’s offices and pharmacies as B.C. is limiting Ozempic refills.

The limits come as the manufacturer of Ozempic, Novo Nordisk, said it is experiencing temporary supply issues in mid-August.

“We are experiencing a temporary supply disruption with the Ozempic 1 mg (injection) pen due to the combination of overall global supply constraints coupled with increased demand,” said Novo Nordisk spokesperson Kate Hanna in an emailed statement.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the measures are to protect the province’s supply.

“There’s no current shortage in B.C.,” Dix said.

“We may take some steps to protect the supply, if that’s needed, to ensure that people with Type 2 diabetes, who are using it for the on-label use, continue to get it.

“There is a supply and we’ve taken steps working with the manufacturer and the federal government to make sure the supply is in place.”

Back in April, it was reported many Americans were buying Ozempic from B.C. online pharmacies for weight loss reasons, which spurred Dix into motion. He made it clear only British Columbians with diabetes can access the drug in the province.

“Effective immediately, the province is introducing a new regulation to ensure diabetes patients in B.C. do not experience a shortage of the drug known as Ozempic,” Dix said in April.

Health Canada is recommending pharmacists refill one-month prescriptions only, until supplies increase.

Intermittent shortages are expected from late August to early October.