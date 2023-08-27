2 injured after head-on crash near Stratford, Ont.

Two people suffered injuries after a head-on crash east of Stratford, Ont.
OPP say the crash happened shortly before 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Line 34.
One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries while another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Line 34 was closed between Road 108 and Road 109 but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
