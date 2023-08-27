Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 injured after head-on crash near Stratford, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 27, 2023 2:54 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. AM980 News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people suffered injuries after a head-on crash east of Stratford, Ont.

OPP say the crash happened shortly before 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Line 34.

One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries while another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Line 34 was closed between Road 108 and Road 109 but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: '2 people dead after fiery explosion on 401 in Pickering'
2 people dead after fiery explosion on 401 in Pickering
Advertisement
More on Canada
OPPCrashCollisionTrafficStratfordPerthperth oppStratford crashEast Perth
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices