Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Collision in Toronto’s west end sends motorcyclist to hospital

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 1:10 pm
The accident occurred in Toronto's Brookhaven-Amesbury neighourhood around 10:55 a.m. on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
The accident occurred in Toronto's Brookhaven-Amesbury neighourhood around 10:55 a.m. on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital following a collision in the Brookhaven-Amesbury neighbourhood of Toronto.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Toronto police said the collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred at Ingram Drive and Keele Street around 10:55 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man in his 20s was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Officials said to expect road closures in the area.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceTorontoCollisionroad closuresMotorcycle CollisionKeele StreetIngram DriveBrookhaven-Amesbury
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices