Collision in Toronto’s west end sends motorcyclist to hospital

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital following a collision in the Brookhaven-Amesbury neighbourhood of Toronto.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Toronto police said the collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred at Ingram Drive and Keele Street around 10:55 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man in his 20s was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Officials said to expect road closures in the area.

COLLISION:

Ingram Dr & Keele St

10:55 am

– reports of a motorcycle & vehicle collision

– police o/s

– both vehicles remained o/s

– motorcycle driver to hospital via emergency run

– expect road closures in the area#GO1998353

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 27, 2023