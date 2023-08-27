Collision in Toronto’s west end sends motorcyclist to hospital

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital following a collision in the Brookhaven-Amesbury neighbourhood of Toronto.
In a tweet Sunday morning, Toronto police said the collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred at Ingram Drive and Keele Street around 10:55 a.m.
The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital via emergency run.
Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man in his 20s was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Officials said to expect road closures in the area.
