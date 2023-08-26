Hamilton wins Battle of the Cats in BC

Send this page to someone via email

A week after being beat by the last winless team in the CFL, the Hamilton Tiger Cats showed up in BC in a big way – beating the Lions Saturday night 30-13.

The story for the offence went through Running Back James Butler – making his first appearance in Vancouver as an opponent. The Chicago native scored two touchdowns while rushing for 118 yards and an additional 36 receiving.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Another BIG CHUNK for Butler 🚨<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFLGameday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#CFLGameday</a> on TSN<br>Stream on CFL+ <a href=”https://t.co/RLDcsZMjtP”>pic.twitter.com/RLDcsZMjtP</a></p>— CFL (@CFL) <a href=”https://twitter.com/CFL/status/1695597944638960013?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 27, 2023</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Tiger Cats running game dominated the first quarter – with most plays running through Butler with no score in the first 15 minutes. On the second play of the second half, Butler jumped into the end zone to score the first points of the game. The two teams traded field goals and the first half ended with a score of 10-3 for Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

After The BC Lions scored a FG on their first possession making it 10-6, the Tiger Cats took advantage of timely penalties called against the Lions – eventually ending in a passing touchdown for Taylor Powell to James Butler making it 17-6.

BC threatened several times in the third quarter – but twice the BC Lions turned the ball over. Linebacker Jameer Thurman recovered a fumble, and intercepted BC Quarterback Vernon Adams.

On the other side – Taylor Powell played solidly for the Tiger Cats at Quarterback – going 18-23 for 222 yards and one touchdown.

Tim White was the team’s leading receiver with 5 catches for 57 yards. He also scored a touchdown – returning a kickoff in the 4th Quarter.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Mind the footwork! 👣<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFLGameday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#CFLGameday</a> on TSN<br>📲 Stream on CFL+ <a href=”https://t.co/UKtVnFQnyF”>pic.twitter.com/UKtVnFQnyF</a></p>— CFL (@CFL) <a href=”https://twitter.com/CFL/status/1695598175283761201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 27, 2023</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The next game for the Hamilton Tiger Cats is the Labour Day Classic on Monday, September 4th against the Toronto Argonauts at Tim Hortons Field.