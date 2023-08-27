Menu

Canada

Charity fundraisers take ‘leap of faith’ from Regina’s tallest building

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 12:56 pm
Almost 50 repel down Regina’s Hill towers for charity
Easter Seals drown zone charity fundraiser returns to downtown Regina, as 47 people repelled down Hill Tower's tower 2.
Dozens of Regina residents took a leap of faith in the name of charity this weekend.

The Easter Seals annual Drop Zone event saw 47 people descend from the top of Hill Tower II in the downtown core.

The event is a fundraiser that supports a camp iniative for people living with disabilities.

Jessica Macpherson, Saskatchewan Abilities Regina branch regional director, said the drop zone supports individuals to go to camp Easter Seal, the only fully accessible camp in Saskatchewan.

“It’s not easy to agree to repel down the tallest building in downtown Regina, and everyone here knows that they’re supporting a really impactful event and making a difference for people who experience disability,” Macpherson said.

Global News Morning’s anchors Brenden Purdy and Moises Canales-Lavigne were among the participants.

“It’s a long elevator ride up and just knowing that you’re about to go off the side of a building and you’re not even at it’s apex yet, that’s a little freaky,” Purdy said.

As of Saturday afternoon, over $90,000 was raised toward this year’s goal of $125,000.

CharityAccessibilityEaster Sealsdowntown reginaFund RaisingFund raiserdisability camp
