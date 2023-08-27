Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec police arrest woman, 39, after death of 58-year-old woman in Témiscamingue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2023 5:29 pm
A Surete du Quebec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec provincial police say they have arrested a 39-year-old woman in the death of a 58-year-old woman in the province’s Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Bernard says emergency services were called to a home in Témiscamingue, Que., on the Ontario border around 300 kilometres northwest of Ottawa, on Saturday shortly after 5 a.m.

Police say the woman was found with severe injuries and was transported to hospital where she was declared dead.

Bernard says the suspect was arrested at the scene.

Trending Now

She was being detained at a police station and was scheduled to meet with investigators late Saturday morning.

Bernard says police are investigating the death as a homicide, but declined to comment on the circumstances of the death and the nature of the woman’s injuries.

Advertisement
More on Canada
PoliceQuebec provincial policeQuebec policeQuebec CrimeSQ policeTémiscamingueTémiscamingue crimeTémiscamingue homicide
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices