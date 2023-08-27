Quebec police arrest woman, 39, after death of 58-year-old woman in Témiscamingue

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say they have arrested a 39-year-old woman in the death of a 58-year-old woman in the province’s Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Bernard says emergency services were called to a home in Témiscamingue, Que., on the Ontario border around 300 kilometres northwest of Ottawa, on Saturday shortly after 5 a.m.

Police say the woman was found with severe injuries and was transported to hospital where she was declared dead.

Bernard says the suspect was arrested at the scene.

She was being detained at a police station and was scheduled to meet with investigators late Saturday morning.

Bernard says police are investigating the death as a homicide, but declined to comment on the circumstances of the death and the nature of the woman’s injuries.