Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. wildfires: Officials to update public on Bush Creek East blaze

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 26, 2023 3:39 pm
A burned home in North Shuswap is seen on Sat. Aug. 19, 2023. That part of British Columbia has been razed by the Bush Creek East wildfire, which now spans more than 41,000 hectares. View image in full screen
A burned home in North Shuswap is seen on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Courtesy: Brandon Arnett
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wildfire officials in B.C.’s Shuswap region will hold a press conference on Saturday afternoon regarding the Bush Creek East blaze.

The information session will take place at 2 p.m., and will be livestreamed on Global News and on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s YouTube channel.

Click to play video: 'Shuswap wildfire update'
Shuswap wildfire update

On Saturday morning, the regional district said significant property damage has occurred within its boundaries.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bush Creek East fire, sized at 41,806 hectares, has spawned many evacuation orders and alerts, including a new order issued on Saturday for Skimikin.

In related news, three new fires are burning northeast of the Bush Creek East blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

The three are located just north of the top portion of Shuswap Lake’s Seymour Arm and were all sized at one hectare or less.

Trending Now

BC Wildfire says the three are in the Humamilt Lake area, and that attack crews were sent to the sites.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Bendor Range Complex still a concern'
Bendor Range Complex still a concern
BC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Wildfire ServiceBC Interiorsouthern interiorShuswapColumbia Shuswap Regional Districtshuswap lakeCSRDBush Creek East wildfireBush Creek East wildfire update
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices