B.C. wildfires: Officials to update public on Bush Creek East blaze

Wildfire officials in B.C.’s Shuswap region will hold a press conference on Saturday afternoon regarding the Bush Creek East blaze.
The information session will take place at 2 p.m., and will be livestreamed on Global News and on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s YouTube channel.
On Saturday morning, the regional district said significant property damage has occurred within its boundaries.
The Bush Creek East fire, sized at 41,806 hectares, has spawned many evacuation orders and alerts, including a new order issued on Saturday for Skimikin.
In related news, three new fires are burning northeast of the Bush Creek East blaze.
The three are located just north of the top portion of Shuswap Lake’s Seymour Arm and were all sized at one hectare or less.
BC Wildfire says the three are in the Humamilt Lake area, and that attack crews were sent to the sites.
