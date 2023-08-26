B.C. wildfires: Officials to update public on Bush Creek East blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfire officials in B.C.’s Shuswap region will hold a press conference on Saturday afternoon regarding the Bush Creek East blaze.

The information session will take place at 2 p.m., and will be livestreamed on Global News and on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s YouTube channel.

5:56 Shuswap wildfire update

On Saturday morning, the regional district said significant property damage has occurred within its boundaries.

The Bush Creek East fire, sized at 41,806 hectares, has spawned many evacuation orders and alerts, including a new order issued on Saturday for Skimikin.

UPDATE: Columbia Shuswap Regional District: EVACUATION ORDER for Skimikin. See https://t.co/dORoK0VTgs for more details https://t.co/dav8ccUk1M pic.twitter.com/8xG0WMBmvj — Shuswap Emergency Program (@shuswapemerg) August 26, 2023

In related news, three new fires are burning northeast of the Bush Creek East blaze.

CSRD is aware of the fires that have started in the Humamilt Lake area: K42949, K42953, and K42950. BC Wildfire Service has sent initial attack crews to the sites. We will provide updates as information becomes available. #CSRD #CSRDwildfire pic.twitter.com/dcepXXyN0A — Shuswap Emergency Program (@shuswapemerg) August 26, 2023

The three are located just north of the top portion of Shuswap Lake’s Seymour Arm and were all sized at one hectare or less.

BC Wildfire says the three are in the Humamilt Lake area, and that attack crews were sent to the sites.

