Environment Canada warns of heavy rain in parts of the Maritimes until Sunday morning

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the Maritimes.
It says parts of Nova Scotia could see heavy rain reaching or exceeding 50 millimetres if thunderstorms develop.
The weather agency says affected areas include Guysborough, Antigonish, Sydney Metro, Victoria, Cape Breton and Inverness counties.
It says Prince County in Prince Edward Island could also see rainfall amounts exceeding 10 to 20 millimetres, especially if thunderstorms develop.
The special weather statement is in effect until Sunday morning.
Environment Canada says similar events have caused hazardous driving conditions and localized flooding in low-lying areas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2023.
