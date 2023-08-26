Emergency crews respond to fire near Toronto’s Union Station

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews responded to a fire near Toronto’s Union Station on Saturday, with firefighters arriving to find thick black smoke at the scene.

Toronto Fire Services Capt. Dan Vieira said the two-alarm incident occurred at 141 Bay St., which is where the old bus terminal was located.

Toronto police said on social media that the call came in at 1:16 p.m. and reportedly involved a building that was under construction.

Vieira said there were reports of smoke coming from the roof and firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke. The incident is now reported to be under control.

Vieira said crews were at the track level of union and GO Transit was notified, prompting them to shut down service on some of their tracks.

No injuries have been reported.

Toronto police said sections of Bay and Yonge streets were closed in the area, but have since reopened.

A skyscraper is set to located at the site of the old bus terminal at 141 Bay St., as part of “CIBC Square.”

