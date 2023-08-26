Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mission Services of London’s annual Fill The Bus fundraiser returns

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 26, 2023 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Breakfast Club of Canada launches back-to-school campaign'
Breakfast Club of Canada launches back-to-school campaign
WATCH: Breakfast Club of Canada is launching its important Back-to-School fundraising campaign to be able to meet the ever-growing demand for school nutrition programs. In Nova Scotia, Breakfast Club of Canada supports over 11,000 children through more than 80 school and community programs.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mission Services of London’s annual Fill The Bus fundraiser returned Saturday as back-to-school season begins.

The event offered games, face painting and other activities for families.

The fundraiser supports children staying at the Rotholme Family Shelter.

“We have approximately 40 children at any given time staying at (the shelter), and what Fill the Bus does is help us raise funds so we can provide those children with the school supplies they need,” said Tara Saunders, the director of development and communications for Mission Services of London.

The fundraiser also helps to support children throughout the year who need to switch schools after moving into the shelter.

“Staying in a shelter is difficult for children. They can be anxious starting a new school year, especially if they have to switch schools,” said Stacey Wilson-Pye, the program supervisor of the Rotholme Family Shelter.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“This campaign enables children to pick their own supplies with dignity and optimism.”

Saunders says people donated money and school supplies at the event. The exact amount has not been calculated.

Those interested in donating can do so online.

The fundraiser runs until Sept. 30.

More on Canada
LondonBack to SchoolFundraisermission services of londonMission ServicesBack To School FundraiserFill the BusMission Services fundraiser London
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices