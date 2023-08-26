Mission Services of London’s annual Fill The Bus fundraiser returns

Send this page to someone via email

Mission Services of London’s annual Fill The Bus fundraiser returned Saturday as back-to-school season begins.

The event offered games, face painting and other activities for families.

The fundraiser supports children staying at the Rotholme Family Shelter.

“We have approximately 40 children at any given time staying at (the shelter), and what Fill the Bus does is help us raise funds so we can provide those children with the school supplies they need,” said Tara Saunders, the director of development and communications for Mission Services of London.

The fundraiser also helps to support children throughout the year who need to switch schools after moving into the shelter.

“Staying in a shelter is difficult for children. They can be anxious starting a new school year, especially if they have to switch schools,” said Stacey Wilson-Pye, the program supervisor of the Rotholme Family Shelter.

Story continues below advertisement

“This campaign enables children to pick their own supplies with dignity and optimism.”

Saunders says people donated money and school supplies at the event. The exact amount has not been calculated.

Those interested in donating can do so online.

The fundraiser runs until Sept. 30.