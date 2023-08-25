Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba NDP pledge higher rent credit, tighter controls on rent hikes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2023 9:36 pm
Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, speaks to party faithful during an event at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, speaks to party faithful during an event at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to increase a tax credit for renters and make it harder for landlords to raise rents above the province’s annual guideline.

The province currently offers renters a tax credit of up to $525 a year and NDP Leader Wab Kinew says his party would raise it to $700 if it wins the election slated for Oct. 3.

Kinew adds an NDP government would also reduce exemptions allowed to provincial guidelines for maximum annual rent increases.

Exemptions are made for units built after 2005 or those that rent for more than $1,615 per month.

Landlords can also apply for exemptions in any building where they have incurred costs that exceed the guideline rate.

Story continues below advertisement

Kinew says an NDP government would ensure there are fewer exemptions.

Trending Now

“Right now, the balance is tipped entirely in favour of the landlord and we need to tip the scales back towards … the renter,” Kinew said Friday.

“When the average person hears about rent going up 30 per cent, and the justification for that is a new coat of paint, I think the average person thinks well, maybe we could do better than that in Manitoba.”

An NDP government would propose a law to ensure that higher rent increases are tied to real capital improvements being made, he added.

More on Politics
NDPRentAffordabilitymanitoba electionLandlords
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices