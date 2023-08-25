3 people taken to hospital after collision involving vehicle, pedestrians in Mississauga

See more sharing options

Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Mississauga, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at 6:36 p.m. on Friday in the Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street area.

Police said a vehicle and pedestrians were involved in the collision.

Peel paramedics told Global News one pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A second person — a man — was taken to a truama centre with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Officials said another man was taken to a trauma entre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”

