3 people taken to hospital after collision involving vehicle, pedestrians in Mississauga

Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Mississauga, officials say.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at 6:36 p.m. on Friday in the Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street area.
Police said a vehicle and pedestrians were involved in the collision.
Peel paramedics told Global News one pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
A second person — a man — was taken to a truama centre with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Officials said another man was taken to a trauma entre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the vehicle remained at the scene.
Officers urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”
