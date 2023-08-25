Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 people taken to hospital after collision involving vehicle, pedestrians in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 7:38 pm
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Mississauga, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at 6:36 p.m. on Friday in the Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street area.

Police said a vehicle and pedestrians were involved in the collision.

Peel paramedics told Global News one pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A second person — a man — was taken to a truama centre with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Officials said another man was taken to a trauma entre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”

Story continues below advertisement

peel regional policeMississaugaPRPMississauga collisionHurontario streetpedestrians struckcentral parkway east
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices