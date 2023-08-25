Edmonton Fringe’s final days close out summer festival season on a high note

Send this page to someone via email

Old Strathcona saw thousands of people flood the streets and fill theatre seats over the past week. The smells of food trucks filled the air, along with wild and interesting performances.

The final days of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival are this weekend and it’s the last of the big festival of the summer in the city.

Executive director Megan Dart said this year it has seen pre-pandemic levels in attendance.

“It’s been an absolutely joyus return to fringing,” Dart said.

“We have welcomed more than 1,600 artists from around the world to the heart of Old Strathcona, we have 185 productions and 83 venues.

"Fringers are fringing to the fullest."

So far more than 100,000 tickets to theatre performances have been sold, and by the end of Sunday, it’s expected half a million people will walk through the outdoor events.

Some of those will be repeat Fringers, despite some unfavourable weather over the festival’s run.

“We got hit with a hail storm on opening night, which did put a pause on the outdoor programming last Friday, but thankfully the sky is cleared and folks have returned and Fringers came back with a vengeance,” Dart said.

Kimberly Tobias grew up in Edmonton but never went to Fringe before 2022.

“I had no idea what Fringe was and I had no idea it existed and honestly now it’s something I look forward to every summer now,” she said.

“I think it’s just how everyone is so vibrant and you’re kind of free to do whatever and everyone is allowed to express their individuality, their creativity and their art in their expressive way.”

There are still tickets available to shows for Saturday and Sunday. Dart stresses that after Sunday people still have a chance to enjoy Fringe.

“We have selected four incredible shows that will continue on into early September and then Fringe Theatre is here all year,” Dart said.

“Fringe never sleeps.”