Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Edmonton Fringe’s final days close out summer festival season on a high note

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 8:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton International Fringe Festival wrapping up Sunday'
Edmonton International Fringe Festival wrapping up Sunday
It's the final days of Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival — the last of the big summer festivals. As Sarah Komadina reports, attendance was up this year with thousands coming to Old Strathcona to take in performers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Old Strathcona saw thousands of people flood the streets and fill theatre seats over the past week. The smells of food trucks filled the air, along with wild and interesting performances.

The final days of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival are this weekend and it’s the last of the big festival of the summer in the city.

Executive director Megan Dart said this year it has seen pre-pandemic levels in attendance.

“It’s been an absolutely joyus return to fringing,” Dart said.

“We have welcomed more than 1,600 artists from around the world to the heart of Old Strathcona, we have 185 productions and 83 venues.

“Fringers are fringing to the fullest.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Fringers are fringing to the fullest."

So far more than 100,000 tickets to theatre performances have been sold, and by the end of Sunday, it’s expected half a million people will walk through the outdoor events.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fringe holdovers give Edmontonians a second chance to take in theatre festival'
Fringe holdovers give Edmontonians a second chance to take in theatre festival

Some of those will be repeat Fringers, despite some unfavourable weather over the festival’s run.

“We got hit with a hail storm on opening night, which did put a pause on the outdoor programming last Friday, but thankfully the sky is cleared and folks have returned and Fringers came back with a vengeance,” Dart said.

Kimberly Tobias grew up in Edmonton but never went to Fringe before 2022.

Trending Now

“I had no idea what Fringe was and I had no idea it existed and honestly now it’s something I look forward to every summer now,” she said.

“I think it’s just how everyone is so vibrant and you’re kind of free to do whatever and everyone is allowed to express their individuality, their creativity and their art in their expressive way.”

Story continues below advertisement

There are still tickets available to shows for Saturday and Sunday. Dart stresses that after Sunday people still have a chance to enjoy Fringe.

“We have selected four incredible shows that will continue on into early September and then Fringe Theatre is here all year,” Dart said.

“Fringe never sleeps.”

Click to play video: 'Busker belts out impromptu tune for Ciara Yaschuk at Edmonton International Fringe Festival'
Busker belts out impromptu tune for Ciara Yaschuk at Edmonton International Fringe Festival
EdmontonTheatreEdmonton Fringe FestivalEdmonton International Fringe FestivalFringeFringersFringingOld Stathcona County
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices