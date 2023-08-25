North Battleford, SK. teacher sheds light on school struggles with violence and mental health

In less than two weeks, classes will resume for students across the province. While it can be an exciting time full of fresh starts, it’s become challenging for North Battleford teacher Jackie Kroczynski.

“You always want to improve on the year before. You always want to do better, but sometimes it feels like you’re just plugging holes,” she added.

Jackie Kroczynski has been teaching for 26 years, 10 of them at North Battleford Comprehensive High School.

Since returning to the classroom from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, she said she noticed an increase in violent altercations.

“There have been several, a little more high-profile incidents of violence, including a stabbing that took place last September,” she explained.

“There are routine fights. There are routine incidents with students coming to school intoxicated. There are routine incidents with things like bear mace. There have been a couple of incidents with students coming to school with false weapons, pretend weapons,” she explained.

Story continues below advertisement

Kroczynski appreciates the efforts of the school administration in responding immediately and diligently to the incidents.

She believes there aren’t enough supports available for students navigating classrooms in a post-pandemic world. She is asking the provincial government to pay close attention to what transpires in classrooms.

“Part of it has to do with difficulties with socialization. Kids are not used to being around other kids. Becoming accustomed to that again,” Kroczynski explained.

In addition to a rise in violent incidents, the school has also been navigating mental health challenges.

Global News has learned that 2017 some students attending the school died by suicide with the most recent incident earlier this month.

Living Sky School Division, which oversees North Battleford Comprehensive High School, confirmed in a statement:

“We believe that mental health is an important and complex issue and want to begin by expressing our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected by the recent passing of one of our students. Supports are being made available for both staff and students affected by this tragedy at the school upon their return,” the statement read.

“In the past there was a period of extreme tragedy in The Battlefords where a number of students took their own lives. These tragedies were not solely related to our division and affected the whole community. Mental health is a multi-ministerial issue and Living Sky School Division is committed to working with local and provincial partners to support students in all areas of their lives. School is just one piece of a much larger puzzle.”

Story continues below advertisement

The statement explained further about trauma-informed training provided to staff to understand students or coworkers who may be struggling.

“In our largest school, North Battleford Comprehensive High School, we have a mental health capacity building program with two dedicated staff members onsite that also offer support,” the statement read.

For Kroczynski, noticing signs is one factor but providing support has become difficult with larger class sizes.

“Our school works really hard at working to build those relationships with students and staff. And when you have classrooms that have really high numbers … 35, 36, 37 students in a classroom, there are lots of kids that sort of get left behind,” she said.

Kroczynski doesn’t believe this is isolated to her school, but a reality for schools across Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president, Samantha Becotte, sympathizes with both students and staff.

“This is not the students’ fault. This is not the teacher’s fault. This is the fault of a system that is not adequately supported,” Becotte said.

“They’re working their way through how they can express those emotions and sometimes they come out in the wrong way. And violence is one of those reactions. So we need to ensure that all students have the right support starting from a very young age where they can build in the strategies that help them cope,” Becotte added.

Story continues below advertisement

Becotte explained that the federation provides professional development sessions for teachers to be able to give students the tools to navigate mental health crises.

She said the province needs to allocate more funding to violent prevention and mental health programming in schools.

The Ministry of Education responded with the following statement:

“The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to the safety and mental well-being of Saskatchewan students. School divisions are responsible for the day-to-day safety and well-being of students within schools. Schools work closely with local authorities such as the RCMP regarding violent incidents,” the statement read.

The statement continued by explaining its assistance in accessing Mental Health First Aid Training, Kids Help Phone, Respect in Schools online training, and the ‘Be Kind Online’ grants and resources. Plus, the endorsement of the Violence Threat Risk Assessment which all school division administrators are trained under.

“The Ministry of Education will continue to work with our school division partners to improve the mental health and well-being of students across Saskatchewan,” the statement ended.

Despite the challenge, Krocynski remains hopeful.

“One of the great things about being a teacher is the beginning of the school year always offers an opportunity for a new beginning,” Jackie Krocynski said.