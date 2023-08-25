Menu

Education

Montreal English CEGEPs bracing for new Quebec language law requirements

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2023 3:17 pm
Dawson College View image in full screen
Dawson College in Montreal is shown in this undated photo. Tim Sargeant/Global News
Montreal English-language CEGEPs are bracing for the year ahead as parts of Quebec’s language law reform take effect.

The law, known as Bill 96, limits English junior college enrolment and mandates additional French courses for students.

CEGEPs that exceed their enrolment caps this school year risk penalties of $7,048 per additional student.

Dawson College director general Diane Gauvin says the Montreal school has enough faculty to teach French courses this semester.

But she says Dawson won’t have an accurate enrolment portrait until mid-October and that she doesn’t know whether the school will surpass the government-imposed enrolment cap of about 8,000 full-time students.

Vanier College director general John McMahon says his Montreal school is on track to respect its cap of around 6,300 full-time students this year.

But he says he expects French course requirements will present a major challenge next year.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

