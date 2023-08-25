Man found dead by vehicle; Portage la Prairie RCMP investigating

RCMP from Portage la Prairie, Man., are looking into the suspicious death of a 51-year-old man whose body was found next to a vehicle Thursday in the RM of Treherne.
Police said they are awaiting autopsy results and say that the man’s cause of death remains under investigation.
Winnipeg police investigate body found at motel on Portage Avenue
Trending Now
More on Canada
- Kleen-exit: Iconic tissue brand to be wiped from Canadian shelves
- Higher prices are driving some resort community residents to leave: ‘There is a sadness’
- Trudeau says climate change will make insurance ‘more difficult’ to get
- ‘Previously unidentified’ landfill woes boost Trans Mountain pipeline costs
Comments