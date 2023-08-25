Menu

Canada

Man found dead by vehicle; Portage la Prairie RCMP investigating

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 3:46 pm
Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking into the suspicious death of a 51-year-old man. View image in full screen
Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking into the suspicious death of a 51-year-old man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP from Portage la Prairie, Man., are looking into the suspicious death of a 51-year-old man whose body was found next to a vehicle Thursday in the RM of Treherne.

Police said they are awaiting autopsy results and say that the man’s cause of death remains under investigation.

InvestigationManitoba RCMPSuspicious DeathAutopsyPortage la Prairie RCMPDead manRM of Treherne
