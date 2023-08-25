Man found dead by vehicle; Portage la Prairie RCMP investigating

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP from Portage la Prairie, Man., are looking into the suspicious death of a 51-year-old man whose body was found next to a vehicle Thursday in the RM of Treherne.

Police said they are awaiting autopsy results and say that the man’s cause of death remains under investigation.

0:46 Winnipeg police investigate body found at motel on Portage Avenue